e-Gulden Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $84.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00267816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015038 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,165 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,002 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

