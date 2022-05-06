Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 33,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,532. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.87%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 726,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.