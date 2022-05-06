Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $125.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.