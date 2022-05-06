Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

