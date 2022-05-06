Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20. Eaton has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eaton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Eaton by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

