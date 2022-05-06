Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE EVN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

