Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 10,584 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $40,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. 6,997,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

