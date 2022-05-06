Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 77,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 181,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,752,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,329,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

