Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,758.78.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

