Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,028 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $47,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,809,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

