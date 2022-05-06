Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $63,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

KBE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,126. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

