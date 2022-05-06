Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 17,788.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 303,285 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Zendesk worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,536,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 48.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,233 shares of company stock worth $10,518,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

