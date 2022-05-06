Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.92. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

