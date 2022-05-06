Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,974,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $42.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average of $358.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.03 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

