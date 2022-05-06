eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 4835023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).
The company has a market capitalization of £28.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)
Featured Articles
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.