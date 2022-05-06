Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.56). Approximately 27,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.56).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
