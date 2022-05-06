Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($16.56).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECM. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($13.87) to GBX 1,060 ($13.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,350 ($16.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

ECM remained flat at $GBX 1,047 ($13.08) during midday trading on Friday. 733,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,852. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($10.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($15.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,103.24.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

