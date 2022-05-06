Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Elis has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.
About Elis (Get Rating)
