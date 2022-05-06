Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

EARN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

