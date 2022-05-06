Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.45.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 115.52% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $217,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

