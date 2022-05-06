Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $109.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

