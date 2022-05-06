Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

