ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 0.5%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.