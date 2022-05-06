Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

