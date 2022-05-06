Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $186.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92. Endava has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

