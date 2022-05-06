Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.23) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($16.44) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.67).

EDV stock opened at GBX 2,094 ($26.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1,505 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,176 ($27.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,964.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,822.96.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

