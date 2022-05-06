Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 319,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ET stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

