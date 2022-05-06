Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) to post $24.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full-year sales of $171.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

ENJY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,514. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENJY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

