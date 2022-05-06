Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.09.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
