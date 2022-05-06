Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

