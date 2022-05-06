EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.87 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 35.65 ($0.45). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 8,727,650 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

