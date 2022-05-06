Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMVHF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,700 ($33.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.05) to GBX 2,060 ($25.73) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($30.36) to GBX 2,530 ($31.61) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522. Entain has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

