Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $32.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.