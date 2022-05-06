Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

