EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

EOG traded up $8.80 on Friday, hitting $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

