Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFC. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,952,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

