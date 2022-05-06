Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBKDY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 149,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

