Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $19.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMBL shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 430,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,624. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.