Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $99.01. 493,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,528. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

