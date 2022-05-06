Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

