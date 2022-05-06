Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $125.28. The stock had a trading volume of 156,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,455. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
