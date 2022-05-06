Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of Essex Property Trust worth $993,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.93.

NYSE:ESS traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $313.43. 388,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.63 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.97. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.