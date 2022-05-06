Ethereum Gold (ETG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $211,931.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

