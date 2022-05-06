Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 178,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average is $179.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

