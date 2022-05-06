Evercore ISI Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,785.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,171.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,322.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

