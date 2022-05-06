Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 892,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,687. Everi has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

