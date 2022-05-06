EverQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

