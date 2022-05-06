EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $12,900.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $12,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 296,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,039. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $366.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in EverQuote by 74.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $369,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 215.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $350,000.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.