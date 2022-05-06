EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) COO Diego Viglianco Sells 1,168 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 380,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,567. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.