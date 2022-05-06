Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,359. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 740,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

