Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $39.59. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,359. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.
About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
